Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 03 March 2025
Arslan Farid Published March 03, 2025 | 08:54 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 03 March 2025 is 305,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 261,660. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 279,741 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 239,853.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 305,200
|Rs 279,741
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 261,660
|Rs 239,853
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 26,166
|Rs 23,985
