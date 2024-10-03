Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 03 October 2024

Arslan Farid Published October 03, 2024 | 08:39 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 03 October 2024 is 277,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 237,920. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 03 October 2024 is 277,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 237,920.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 254,361 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 218,092.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 277,500 Rs 254,361
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 237,920 Rs 218,092
Per Gram Gold Rs 23,792 Rs 21,809

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power thef ..

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft

9 hours ago
 Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Midd ..

Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries

9 hours ago
 Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into gho ..

Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town

9 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embass ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..

9 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurrican ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene

9 hours ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

9 hours ago
Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene

9 hours ago
 Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as ..

Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered

9 hours ago
 Hezbollah says fighting off Israeli incursions in ..

Hezbollah says fighting off Israeli incursions in south Lebanon

10 hours ago
 How is US dockers' strike affecting international ..

How is US dockers' strike affecting international trade?

10 hours ago
 Israel strike on Syria capital kills three: war mo ..

Israel strike on Syria capital kills three: war monitor

10 hours ago
 Why oil price yet to ignite on Middle East escalat ..

Why oil price yet to ignite on Middle East escalation?

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business