Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 04 February 2024
Arslan Farid Published February 04, 2024 | 09:02 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 04 February 2024 is 223,100 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 191,280. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 04 February 2024 is 223,100 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 191,280.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 204,498 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 175,339.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 223,100
|Rs 204,498
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 191,280
|Rs 175,339
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 19,128
|Rs 17,534
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
Iran 'strongly' condemns US attacks on Iraq, Syria
Reporters detained at Moscow protest by soldiers' wives: AFP
More Stories From Business
-
Reforms of economy underway: Dr. Shamshad Akhtar12 hours ago
-
CDA Chairman assures to address issues of business community15 hours ago
-
Over 8.3m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan till Jan 3119 hours ago
-
U.S. stocks end higher after strong nonfarm payrolls16 hours ago
-
Gold rates decline by Rs.1,700 to Rs.216,000 per tola20 hours ago
-
Türkiye, Greece look to higher trade volume22 hours ago
-
China's internet sector sees steady growth in 202322 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 202424 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 20241 day ago
-
Ethiopian delegation called on Caretaker Federal Minister16 hours ago
-
HBL sets Industry Benchmark with over Rs 2 billionworth of financingforSolar-powered Tubewells2 days ago
-
PAJCCI for issuing special passes to truck drivers transporting goods between Pakistan, Afghanistan2 days ago