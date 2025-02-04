Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 04 February 2025

Arslan Farid Published February 04, 2025 | 08:38 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 04 February 2025 is 293,900 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 251,980. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 04 February 2025 is 293,900 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 251,980.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 269,392 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 230,980.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 293,900 Rs 269,392
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 251,980 Rs 230,980
Per Gram Gold Rs 25,198 Rs 23,098

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025

45 minutes ago
 Sonobe, Krueger star on day three at Mubadala Abu ..

Sonobe, Krueger star on day three at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

8 hours ago
 UAE-German Business Forum convened in Abu Dhabi

UAE-German Business Forum convened in Abu Dhabi

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 19th Sharjah Nabati Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival

9 hours ago
 Electric cars take 96% of Norway market in January

Electric cars take 96% of Norway market in January

9 hours ago
 FIA Lahore arrests prime suspect in 2023 Libya boa ..

FIA Lahore arrests prime suspect in 2023 Libya boat tragedy

9 hours ago
Anti-polio drive kicks off in ICT, over 100,000 ch ..

Anti-polio drive kicks off in ICT, over 100,000 children immunized on day one

9 hours ago
 UN begins talks toward 'fair' tax accord

UN begins talks toward 'fair' tax accord

9 hours ago
 BBoIT playing vital role in promoting ease of doin ..

BBoIT playing vital role in promoting ease of doing business: Kakar

10 hours ago
 Nosherwani stresses for implementation of precauti ..

Nosherwani stresses for implementation of precautionary measures in mines

10 hours ago
 Germany's Merz tells party to 'stay course' after ..

Germany's Merz tells party to 'stay course' after protests against far-right vot ..

10 hours ago
 Anti-polio drive begins in ICT, over 460,000 child ..

Anti-polio drive begins in ICT, over 460,000 children to get vaccinated

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business