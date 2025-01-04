Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 04 January 2025
Arslan Farid Published January 04, 2025 | 08:26 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 04 January 2025 is 283,900 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 243,400. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 04 January 2025 is 283,900 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 243,400.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 260,219 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 223,115.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 283,900
|Rs 260,219
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 243,400
|Rs 223,115
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 24,340
|Rs 22,312
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia
Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game against West Indies
Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks
AJK govt devises plan to address pressing environmental issues
Mirpur prepares for mass protest over stalled housing projects
Czech Republic reopens Damascus embassy to help US
Al Ain Dates Festival launches under patronage of Mansour bin Zayed
Biden blocks US Steel sale to Japan's Nippon Steel
Ankle injury rules Saim Ayub out of Newlands test match
Action plan to be finalized to promote cotton cultivation
Rickelton hits Test best as South Africa on top against Pakistan
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 202554 minutes ago
-
Wall Street stocks bounce higher, Europe retreats11 hours ago
-
Turkish envoy visits IPO-Pakistan to discuss future cooperation11 hours ago
-
Uzbek Ambassador vows to increase bilateral trade with Pakistan11 hours ago
-
ADB, SECP collaborate to enhance gender diversity in non-banking Sector11 hours ago
-
Wall Street stocks bounce higher, Europe retreats10 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 467 more points13 hours ago
-
At least 45 per cent increased observed in salaries of private job holders in Saudi Arabia14 hours ago
-
Biden blocks US-Japan steel deal14 hours ago
-
SBP injects Rs2.43 trillion in the market13 hours ago
-
Pakistan witnesses decrease of 0.26 per cent in recent week14 hours ago
-
Recreation trip arranged for Apna Ghar inmates15 hours ago