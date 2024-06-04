Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 04 June 2024

Arslan Farid Published June 04, 2024 | 08:41 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 04 June 2024 is 240,650 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 206,320. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 04 June 2024 is 240,650 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 206,320.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 220,576 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 189,125.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 240,650 Rs 220,576
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 206,320 Rs 189,125
Per Gram Gold Rs 20,632 Rs 18,913

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Constable suspended over bribe

Constable suspended over bribe

9 hours ago
 Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, pr ..

Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association

10 hours ago
 PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated O ..

PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..

10 hours ago
 Idat case transferred to another court

Idat case transferred to another court

10 hours ago
 PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vanda ..

PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases

10 hours ago
 Youth drowns in swimming pool

Youth drowns in swimming pool

10 hours ago
Govt to make no compromise on national security : ..

Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel

10 hours ago
 Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, ..

Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues

10 hours ago
 SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for in ..

SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for increasing conviction rate in cr ..

10 hours ago
 3 suspects arrests by Attock police

3 suspects arrests by Attock police

10 hours ago
 Russian teenager Andreeva into first Grand Slam qu ..

Russian teenager Andreeva into first Grand Slam quarter-final

10 hours ago
 Mehran, Kyungdong University signs training agreem ..

Mehran, Kyungdong University signs training agreement

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business