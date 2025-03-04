Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 04 March 2025
Arslan Farid Published March 04, 2025 | 08:35 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 04 March 2025 is 306,900 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 263,120. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 04 March 2025 is 306,900 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 263,120.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 281,302 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 241,192.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 306,900
|Rs 281,302
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 263,120
|Rs 241,192
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 26,312
|Rs 24,119
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2025
UAE affirms commitment to full conformity with additional voluntary production a ..
SAIF Zone receives high-level Indian delegation to boost investments in gold & j ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers
SBA unites 6 Emirati, Moroccan artists to reimagine Al-Andalus through vibrant a ..
Economic, diplomatic gains under PM’s leadership: Minister of State Khel Das K ..
AJK PM for stringent action against profiteers, sale of substandard edibles duri ..
Two dead, several hurt as car hits crowd in German city: police
Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs praises Muslim Council of Elders' effor ..
Cold, dry weather to prevail with rain, snowfall expected in northern areas
CM Bugti condemns suicide attack on security forces convoy in Kalat
PML-N led Pakistan to economic stability: Musadik Malik
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 202547 minutes ago
-
European defence stocks soar as govts ramp up military spend10 hours ago
-
European defence stocks soar as govts up military spend10 hours ago
-
European defence stocks soar as govts up military spend13 hours ago
-
Pest infestation in maize and cotton crops can cause colossal loss: experts16 hours ago
-
Rwanda's high Commissioner pays, five days visit to Central Punjab business community16 hours ago
-
Valuation Directorate vital in resolving trade, industry-related issues: LCCI16 hours ago
-
SMEDA conducts consultative session16 hours ago
-
SBP revises office,business hours for banks during Ramzan14 hours ago
-
KP CS reviews financial position, highlights revenue growth16 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs.1,500 per tola17 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,264 points14 hours ago