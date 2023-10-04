Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 04 October 2023

Arslan Farid Published October 04, 2023 | 08:58 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2023

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 04 October 2023 is 201,100 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 172,410. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 04 October 2023 is 201,100 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 172,410.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 184,323 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 158,041.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 201,100 Rs 184,323
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 172,410 Rs 158,041
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,241 Rs 15,804

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2023

31 seconds ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed visits Saudi German Hospital in ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed visits Saudi German Hospital in Al Barsha

10 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed launches Dubai Family Busines ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed launches Dubai Family Business Management Programme

10 hours ago
 Chad&#039;s Transitional Military Council Leader v ..

Chad&#039;s Transitional Military Council Leader visits UAE Field Hospital in Am ..

11 hours ago
 Kazakhstan&#039;s BSG Technology aims to establish ..

Kazakhstan&#039;s BSG Technology aims to establish operations in UAE

13 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIPEC 2023

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIPEC 2023

13 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler promotes Asma Rashid bin Taliah to h ..

Sharjah Ruler promotes Asma Rashid bin Taliah to head of department

13 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan to he ..

Sharjah Ruler promotes Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan to head of department

13 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler renames SHD to Housing Department

Sharjah Ruler renames SHD to Housing Department

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Shamsi as Chairman of SD ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Shamsi as Chairman of SDTPS

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Muhairi as Chairman of H ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Muhairi as Chairman of HD

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes Al Mahmoud to chairman of S ..

Sharjah Ruler promotes Al Mahmoud to chairman of SEDD

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business