Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 04 October 2024
Arslan Farid Published October 04, 2024 | 08:44 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 04 October 2024 is 277,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 237,490. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 04 October 2024 is 277,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 237,490.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 253,901 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 217,698.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 277,000
|Rs 253,901
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 237,490
|Rs 217,698
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 23,749
|Rs 21,770
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency
World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers
PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China
Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules
KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in socie ..
"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University ..
More than 20 dead after boat sinks on DR Congo lake
Cricket: Pakistan v Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup scores
Bangladesh 'emotional' after first win in 10 years at Women's T20 World Cup
Oil prices jump, stocks fall on Middle East tensions
More Stories From Business
-
Oil prices jump, stocks fall on Middle East tensions9 hours ago
-
Date to en-cash withdrawn prize bonds extended up to Dec 3110 hours ago
-
Country Director WB meets Chairman FBR, discusses transformation plan12 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Malaysia agree to further enhance bilateral cooperation11 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge to $ 15.98 billion12 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Malaysia business communities sign 4 MoUs to boost trade relations13 hours ago
-
Planning minister reviews ‘PBS DataFest 2024’ preparations13 hours ago
-
BoK's Regional Agriculture Coordination Committee meets13 hours ago
-
ECC approves increase in ARV retail price, ANF allowances13 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 11 paisa against dollar15 hours ago
-
Pakistani IT companies shine at AI, ‘Big Data Exhibition Europe 2024 in Amsterdam’16 hours ago
-
Traders from Peshawar felicitated newly elected office bearers of SCCI16 hours ago