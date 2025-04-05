Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 05 April 2025

Arslan Farid Published April 05, 2025 | 08:46 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 05 April 2025 is 331,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 284,210. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 05 April 2025 is 331,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 284,210.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 303,849 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 260,524.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 331,500 Rs 303,849
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 284,210 Rs 260,524
Per Gram Gold Rs 28,421 Rs 26,052

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold

More Stories From Business