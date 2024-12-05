Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 05 December 2024

Arslan Farid Published December 05, 2024 | 08:41 AM

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 05 December 2024 is 282,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 242,030. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 258,754 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 221,859.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 282,300 Rs 258,754
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 242,030 Rs 221,859
Per Gram Gold Rs 24,203 Rs 22,186

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

More Stories From Business