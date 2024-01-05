Open Menu

Arslan Farid Published January 05, 2024 | 08:58 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 05 January 2024 is 219,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 188,020.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 05 January 2024 is 219,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 188,020.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 201,012 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 172,350.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 219,300 Rs 201,012
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 188,020 Rs 172,350
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,802 Rs 17,235

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

