Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 05 January 2025
Arslan Farid Published January 05, 2025 | 08:34 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 05 January 2025 is 282,900 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 242,550. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 05 January 2025 is 282,900 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 242,550.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 259,310 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 222,336.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 282,900
|Rs 259,310
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 242,550
|Rs 222,336
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 24,255
|Rs 22,234
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025
Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal
India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..
CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations
PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish
PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade
3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast
Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow
Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches
Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi
Football: Italian Serie A table
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 202546 minutes ago
-
Secretary UBG emphasizes for providing Braille books to visually impair people16 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs1,200 per tola16 hours ago
-
FDA seals 24 illegal colonies, demolishes their structures16 hours ago
-
Applications to be received for solarization up to 6th17 hours ago
-
Gold prices fall in local, international markets17 hours ago
-
ICCI- media collaboration vital to unlock country’s economic potential: Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry20 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 202524 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 20251 day ago
-
Wall Street stocks bounce higher, Europe retreats1 day ago
-
Turkish envoy visits IPO-Pakistan to discuss future cooperation1 day ago
-
Uzbek Ambassador vows to increase bilateral trade with Pakistan1 day ago