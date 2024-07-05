Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 05 July 2024

Arslan Farid Published July 05, 2024 | 08:52 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 05 July 2024 is 243,750 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 208,980. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 05 July 2024 is 243,750 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 208,980.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 223,421 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 191,564.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 243,750 Rs 223,421
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 208,980 Rs 191,564
Per Gram Gold Rs 20,898 Rs 19,156

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

9 hours ago
 Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

9 hours ago
 Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for econ ..

Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator

9 hours ago
 Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

9 hours ago
 Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory ..

Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui

9 hours ago
 PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO P ..

PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana

9 hours ago
SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj ..

SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj season 2024

9 hours ago
 DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, r ..

DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, review functioning

10 hours ago
 77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quet ..

77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quetta: DC

10 hours ago
 All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year per ..

All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year period: Laghari

10 hours ago
 Anayat Kasi congratulates Nawab Umar on electing a ..

Anayat Kasi congratulates Nawab Umar on electing as Kasi tribe Nawab

10 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis will have online facility for ..

Overseas Pakistanis will have online facility for property transfer soon: Salik

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business