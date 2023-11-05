Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 05 November 2023

Arslan Farid Published November 05, 2023 | 08:47 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 05 November 2023 is 217,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 186,050. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 05 November 2023 is 217,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 186,050.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 198,907 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 170,545.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 217,000 Rs 198,907
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 186,050 Rs 170,545
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,605 Rs 17,055

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

8 hours ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

10 hours ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

10 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

10 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

10 hours ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

10 hours ago
Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

10 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

10 hours ago
 Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemout ..

Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemouth for six

10 hours ago
 Hayes to quit as Chelsea Women's boss at end of se ..

Hayes to quit as Chelsea Women's boss at end of season

10 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

10 hours ago
 HESCO crackdown, further 132 million rupees recove ..

HESCO crackdown, further 132 million rupees recovered

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business