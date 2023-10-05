Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 05 October 2023

Arslan Farid Published October 05, 2023 | 08:32 AM

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 05 October 2023 is 192,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 164,610. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 05 October 2023 is 192,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 164,610.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 175,984 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 150,891.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 192,000 Rs 175,984
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 164,610 Rs 150,891
Per Gram Gold Rs 16,461 Rs 15,089

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

