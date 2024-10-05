Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 05 October 2024

Arslan Farid Published October 05, 2024 | 08:45 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 05 October 2024 is 276,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 237,320. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 05 October 2024 is 276,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 237,320.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 253,719 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 217,542.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 276,800 Rs 253,719
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 237,320 Rs 217,542
Per Gram Gold Rs 23,732 Rs 21,754

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak- ..

DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

10 hours ago
 Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oc ..

Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oct 5-17 for SCO Summit security

10 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room

Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room

10 hours ago
 Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed

Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed

10 hours ago
 Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos

Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos

10 hours ago
 UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West ..

UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West Bank camp which killed 18

10 hours ago
India security forces kill 28 Maoist rebels in fir ..

India security forces kill 28 Maoist rebels in firefight

10 hours ago
 Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governo ..

Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governorates

10 hours ago
 Three Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Isr ..

Three Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Israeli bombing

10 hours ago
 Belarus orders jail terms against 12 for sabotagin ..

Belarus orders jail terms against 12 for sabotaging Russian plane

10 hours ago
 World Teachers Day 2024 on Saturday

World Teachers Day 2024 on Saturday

10 hours ago
 PM reaffirms commitment to create high performing ..

PM reaffirms commitment to create high performing educational system in Pakistan

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business