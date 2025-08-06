Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 06 August 2025
Arslan Farid Published August 06, 2025 | 08:45 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 06 August 2025 is 362,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 310,700. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 06 August 2025 is 362,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 310,700.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 332,169 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 284,806.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 362,400
|Rs 332,169
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 310,700
|Rs 284,806
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 31,070
|Rs 28,481
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Youth make up half of workforce in UAE labour market: Abdulrahman Al Awar
COP30 announces council on climate change adaptation
China opens 128 shipping routes for Silk Road Maritime Transport
Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers worst coral decline on record
OpenAI launches two new AI models that can be customised
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2025
US, Canada, Mexico discuss joint efforts in countering threats to 2026 FIFA Worl ..
UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza
UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt
More Stories From Business
-
‘Pakistan Mart’ to rise in UAE: a game-changer for Pakistani exports8 seconds ago
-
Chairman CCP showcases Pakistan’s market potential to visiting Chinese delegation20 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangements for repatriation of illegal refugees2 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 20254 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 20255 hours ago
-
Govt engages with international buying houses for enabling deeper collaboration13 hours ago
-
Turkish Airlines ready to start direct cargo service from Faisalabad: Serekan Sonmez15 hours ago
-
CCP calls for stakeholders input on fertilizer sector study15 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan met Polyester filament Yarn industry delegation15 hours ago
-
CS chairs meeting on outsourcing of schools, colleges15 hours ago