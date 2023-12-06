Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 06 December 2023

Arslan Farid Published December 06, 2023 | 08:56 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 06 December 2023 is 216,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 185,790. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 06 December 2023 is 216,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 185,790.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 198,628 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 170,306.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 216,700 Rs 198,628
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 185,790 Rs 170,306
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,579 Rs 17,031

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Price Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange December Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2023

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

10 hours ago
 US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

10 hours ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

10 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

10 hours ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

10 hours ago
LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against polic ..

LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against police high ups

10 hours ago
 Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

10 hours ago
 Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbot ..

Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbottom axing

10 hours ago
 CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxy ..

CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxygen shortage

10 hours ago
 Soldier embraced martyrdom while gallantly combati ..

Soldier embraced martyrdom while gallantly combating terrorists in South Waziris ..

10 hours ago
 Zelensky to appeal to US senators ahead of crucial ..

Zelensky to appeal to US senators ahead of crucial Ukraine aid vote

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business