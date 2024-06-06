Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 06 June 2024

Arslan Farid Published June 06, 2024 | 08:51 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 06 June 2024 is 241,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 207,140. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 06 June 2024 is 241,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 207,140.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 221,454 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 189,877.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 241,600 Rs 221,454
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 207,140 Rs 189,877
Per Gram Gold Rs 20,714 Rs 18,988

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

45 seconds ago
 All resources to be used for welfare of Attock peo ..

All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor

10 hours ago
 Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy ..

Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries

10 hours ago
 Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of N ..

Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines

10 hours ago
 PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: San ..

PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah

10 hours ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

10 hours ago
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in ..

Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis

10 hours ago
 Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ire ..

Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup

10 hours ago
 Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast

Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast

10 hours ago
 Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 9 ..

Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in M ..

10 hours ago
 Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten ..

Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten by Paolini

10 hours ago
 World will likely temporarily pass 1.5C climate li ..

World will likely temporarily pass 1.5C climate limit by 2028: UN

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business