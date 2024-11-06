Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 06 November 2024

Arslan Farid Published November 06, 2024 | 08:52 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 06 November 2024 is 288,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 247,350. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 06 November 2024 is 288,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 247,350.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 264,442 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 226,736.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 288,500 Rs 264,442
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 247,350 Rs 226,736
Per Gram Gold Rs 24,735 Rs 22,674

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

More Stories From Business