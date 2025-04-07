Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 07 April 2025
Published April 07, 2025
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 07 April 2025 is 331,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 284,210. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 303,849 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 260,524.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 331,500
|Rs 303,849
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 284,210
|Rs 260,524
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 28,421
|Rs 26,052
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
