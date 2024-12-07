Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 07 December 2024
Arslan Farid Published December 07, 2024 | 08:31 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 07 December 2024 is 281,100 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 241,000. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 07 December 2024 is 281,100 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 241,000.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 257,653 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 220,915.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 281,100
|Rs 257,653
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 241,000
|Rs 220,915
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 24,100
|Rs 22,092
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis
Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply
Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street
PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, violence: Afzal
Punjab University students set new records in National Athletics Championship
PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..
17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded
HRCP organizes an outreach meeting, as part of its campaign for the 16 Days of A ..
Ahsan discusses hydropower projects with China company
More Stories From Business
-
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike10 hours ago
-
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal reviews 'New Pakist ..10 hours ago
-
Ahsan discusses hydropower projects with China company10 hours ago
-
Pakistan's medical & surgical instrument exports to China surge in 202411 hours ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb expresses commitment for creating condu ..11 hours ago
-
Gold prices decline by Rs 1000 per tola13 hours ago
-
Balochistan can be a global business gateway, Says Commerce Minister13 hours ago
-
SMEDA, PBA ink MoU to enhance access to finance for SMEs growth14 hours ago
-
Ch. Shafay calls on US Consul General14 hours ago
-
APBUMA demands maximum facilitation for SMEs to enhance exports14 hours ago
-
Civil Defence Training School launches 8 new courses14 hours ago
-
Commerce minister visits QCCI, highlights role of trade in development14 hours ago