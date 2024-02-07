Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 07 February 2024
Arslan Farid Published February 07, 2024 | 08:52 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 07 February 2024 is 221,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 190,080. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 07 February 2024 is 221,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 190,080.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 203,215 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 174,239.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 221,700
|Rs 203,215
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 190,080
|Rs 174,239
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 19,008
|Rs 17,424
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar
29 candidates to contest in PS-60
Advocacy group seeks political participation of PWDs in general election
PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab Sulman
Educational, health institutions top priority for NA-55: Faisal
Scientists study levels of toxic mercury in Antarctic seals, whales
More Stories From Business
-
CDWP recommends Rs 23.8 bln project for automated indus basin irrigation system11 hours ago
-
Dr Kausar Abdullah lauds efforts of research institute for modernizing country's agriculture sector11 hours ago
-
FMCG distributors informs governor about concerns relating to POS12 hours ago
-
SMEDA, PSIC introduce Pak SMEs in 'Showcase Ireland-2024'13 hours ago
-
SBP announces public holiday on February 813 hours ago
-
FCCI demands permission of Social Security Medical College14 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 796 more points14 hours ago
-
Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks surge after Chinese pledge to help reverse long running rout14 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 796 more points15 hours ago
-
SECP publishes Consultation Paper on adoption of AAOIFIs standards for Islamic finance15 hours ago
-
Morocco's unemployment rate hits 13 pct in 202315 hours ago
-
Taiwan chip giant TSMC announces second Japan plant15 hours ago