Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 07 January 2025
Arslan Farid Published January 07, 2025 | 08:44 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 07 January 2025 is 283,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 242,800. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 07 January 2025 is 283,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 242,800.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 259,578 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 222,565.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 283,200
|Rs 259,578
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 242,800
|Rs 222,565
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 24,280
|Rs 22,257
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery readiness
Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to launch on January 17
Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy: Advisor to Prime Minister on ..
Poor arrangements badly affect Flight Operations at snow-clad IIOJK Airport
Sarfraz Bugti paiys a surprise visit to Motorway Police's Driving License Author ..
Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to launch on January 10
PHC Dr. Faisal discusses media dynamics, diaspora issues
India's unilateral sinister actions in IIOJK stand detrimental for peace, stabil ..
European, US stock markets rise as Trump tariff plans in question
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 202536 minutes ago
-
European, US stock markets rise as Trump tariff plans in question9 hours ago
-
US stocks edge higher on rebound in chip stocks9 hours ago
-
SECP Introduces regulatory framework for investment plans11 hours ago
-
PC-1 of WASA development schemes near completion11 hours ago
-
AARI scientists researching on 600 new lines of chickpea, lentil: Dr Khalid Hussain13 hours ago
-
Finance minister Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb timely policy ..13 hours ago
-
SIDB seals 21 illegal shops at SIE Kohat Road14 hours ago
-
Guangdong carbon market closes flat15 hours ago
-
China to have national data infrastructure in place by 202915 hours ago
-
SECP Introduces regulatory framework for investment plans to facilitate mutual fund industry15 hours ago
-
Political stability, long-term economic policies, crucial for economic growth16 hours ago