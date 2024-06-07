Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 07 June 2024
Arslan Farid Published June 07, 2024 | 08:46 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 07 June 2024 is 242,750 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 208,120. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 07 June 2024 is 242,750 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 208,120.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 222,501 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 190,775.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 242,750
|Rs 222,501
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 208,120
|Rs 190,775
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 20,812
|Rs 19,078
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22
Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened
Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner
Govt determined to improve standard of education: Governor
Israel's strike on UN school that left dozens dead used US munitions, media repo ..
Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah calls on President Zardari
Federal, provincial govts hold meeting to install solar system for tube wells
ADC chairs agriculture census meeting
More Stories From Business
-
US trade gap widens to largest in 18 months12 hours ago
-
Aleem Khan apprises Chines investors about business prospects in Pakistan's economy13 hours ago
-
FBR Commissioner pledges to address tax issues13 hours ago
-
Govt allocates subsidies for Transport, Food, and Agriculture in Next Budget14 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 14.215 billion14 hours ago
-
PSX stays bearish, losses 356 points16 hours ago
-
Pak, Japan ink grant worth $ 2.1 million for HR- development scholarships16 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report17 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 09 paisa against Dollar14 hours ago
-
Elevate raises $5m to offer US based $ accounts in emerging markets like Pakistan14 hours ago
-
Indonesian embassy officials in Pakistan visit SCCI17 hours ago
-
Cut in markup to bolster economy, enhance productivity: PBF18 hours ago