Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 07 October 2023

Arslan Farid Published October 07, 2023 | 08:41 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2023

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 07 October 2023 is 191,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 164,440. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 07 October 2023 is 191,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 164,440.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 175,803 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 150,736.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 191,800 Rs 175,803
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 164,440 Rs 150,736
Per Gram Gold Rs 16,444 Rs 15,074

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates finish second at Gran Piemonte i ..

UAE Team Emirates finish second at Gran Piemonte in Italy

7 hours ago
 First land trip service connecting Ras Al Khaimah ..

First land trip service connecting Ras Al Khaimah with Oman&#039;s Musandam laun ..

8 hours ago
 MBRSC showcases UAE&#039;s global impact in space ..

MBRSC showcases UAE&#039;s global impact in space exploration at IAC 2023 in Bak ..

8 hours ago
 UAE records best-ever performance at Asian Games

UAE records best-ever performance at Asian Games

9 hours ago
 UAE President, US Senator Joni Ernst discuss bilat ..

UAE President, US Senator Joni Ernst discuss bilateral strategic alliance

9 hours ago
 Nawaz will visit Gulf states to seek investment fo ..

Nawaz will visit Gulf states to seek investment for Pakistan: Senator

9 hours ago
5-day National polio-eradication drive successfull ..

5-day National polio-eradication drive successfully concludes in AJK

9 hours ago
 Poland and Hungary clash with EU over migration re ..

Poland and Hungary clash with EU over migration reform

10 hours ago
 Zelensky warns Russia will 'again try to destroy' ..

Zelensky warns Russia will 'again try to destroy' power grid

10 hours ago
 Pakistan overcome Netherlands and de Leede to win ..

Pakistan overcome Netherlands and de Leede to win World Cup opener

10 hours ago
 Sarfranga Cold Desert Rally kicks off at world's h ..

Sarfranga Cold Desert Rally kicks off at world's highest cold desert in GB

10 hours ago
 Hot US jobs data fails to take shine off markets

Hot US jobs data fails to take shine off markets

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business