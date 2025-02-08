Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 08 February 2025
Arslan Farid Published February 08, 2025 | 08:39 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 08 February 2025 is 299,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 256,860. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 08 February 2025 is 299,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 256,860.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 274,609 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 235,453.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 299,600
|Rs 274,609
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 256,860
|Rs 235,453
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 25,686
|Rs 23,545
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2025
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of cabinet decision on introduction of to ..
Fujairah Crown Prince's son honours winners at Mountain Shooting Championship 20 ..
Bencic overturns one-set deficit to meet Krueger at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open fina ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses launch of Emirates Humanitarian Youth Cou ..
Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj 2025 training schedule for South Pu ..
ICC slams Trump's sanctions order as many countries rally behind court
Mum's the word as Bencic stuns Rybakina to reach Abu Dhabi final
Smith and Carey tons put Australia into lead in second Sri Lanka Test
UAE Tour Women: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 2
Department of Government Enablement showcases Abu Dhabi’s AI leadership at Mic ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures 3rd position at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 202542 minutes ago
-
Pak-Hungary 3rd JCEC concludes with signing of important protocols13 hours ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 21 points13 hours ago
-
SBP injects over Rs 2.53 trillion in the market13 hours ago
-
BISP, SBP discuss facilitating bank accounts opening for beneficiaries13 hours ago
-
Fitch Ratings confirms Pakistan's economic stability15 hours ago
-
Most Asian markets rise ahead of key US jobs data13 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 07 February 202512 hours ago
-
Kitchen Items’ prices decrease by 0.21pc17 hours ago
-
Pakistan-Saudi business Collaboration gains momentum at Jeddah Chamber17 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs 1,346 per tola to Rs.300,04617 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 10 paisa against dollar12 hours ago