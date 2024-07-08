Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 08 July 2024
Arslan Farid Published July 08, 2024 | 08:46 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 08 July 2024 is 246,900 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 211,680. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 08 July 2024 is 246,900 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 211,680.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 226,308 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 194,039.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 246,900
|Rs 226,308
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 211,680
|Rs 194,039
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 21,168
|Rs 19,404
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices
Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas
More Stories From Business
-
Seminar on 'deforestation impact on Pakistan' held10 seconds ago
-
Session held to promote trade relations between Pakistan, Indonesia13 hours ago
-
Chairman PARC vows to provide high yielding, quality seeds to farmers13 hours ago
-
Forex trading reflects global financial stability; Experts15 hours ago
-
Call for overhaul of export training infrastructure15 hours ago
-
Strict implementation of price control mechanism ordered15 hours ago
-
FTO Advisor cautions taxpayers of scammers15 hours ago
-
Malaysian heroic movie 'PASKAL' screens in ASEAN Movie Night in Embassy20 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 202424 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 20241 day ago
-
Aurgangzeb for looking budget in broader perspective1 day ago
-
LCCI calls for unity to solve economic issues1 day ago