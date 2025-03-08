Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 08 March 2025

Arslan Farid Published March 08, 2025 | 08:30 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 08 March 2025 is 309,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 265,270. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 08 March 2025 is 309,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 265,270.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 283,600 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 243,162.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 309,400 Rs 283,600
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 265,270 Rs 243,162
Per Gram Gold Rs 26,527 Rs 24,316

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

51 minutes ago
 Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN

Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN

7 hours ago
 TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach So ..

TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation

8 hours ago
 Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla ..

Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla Al Hamed Honorary Doctorate in ..

8 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government empl ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government employees for Ramadan Iftar at Bar ..

9 hours ago
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International W ..

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Women’s Day 2025

9 hours ago
 UAE, EU strengthen cooperation on energy, climate, ..

UAE, EU strengthen cooperation on energy, climate, water in lead-up to COP30, 20 ..

9 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet wi ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet with judiciary

9 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for P ..

Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for Preservation of Modern Architec ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 r ..

Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 research projects from 13 unive ..

9 hours ago
 RTA introduces ‘Takamul Permit’ to enhance int ..

RTA introduces ‘Takamul Permit’ to enhance integration between luxury transp ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business