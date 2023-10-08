Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

Open Menu

Published October 08, 2023

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 08 October 2023 is 195,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 167,700. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 179,288 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 153,724.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 195,600 Rs 179,288
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 167,700 Rs 153,724
Per Gram Gold Rs 16,770 Rs 15,372

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

More Stories From Business