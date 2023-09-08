Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 08 September 2023

Arslan Farid Published September 08, 2023 | 08:34 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2023

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 08 September 2023 is 216,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 185,190. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 08 September 2023 is 216,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 185,190.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 197,986 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 169,756.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 216,000 Rs 197,986
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 185,190 Rs 169,756
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,519 Rs 16,976

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash receives Armenian Foreign Minister

Saqr Ghobash receives Armenian Foreign Minister

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber and Sharjah Police launch &#039;Ec ..

Sharjah Chamber and Sharjah Police launch &#039;Economic Sustainability Forum 20 ..

10 hours ago
 UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi adorns New Delhi&#0 ..

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi adorns New Delhi&#039;s skyline ahead of G20 Summ ..

10 hours ago
 Emirates Falconers Club and INPEX-JODCO Foundation ..

Emirates Falconers Club and INPEX-JODCO Foundation sign MoU

10 hours ago
 ADX lists $1.5 billion of dual-tranche TAQA bonds ..

ADX lists $1.5 billion of dual-tranche TAQA bonds on its main market

11 hours ago
 SSC explores collaboration with Monash University

SSC explores collaboration with Monash University

11 hours ago
Tarar wants new schemes for NHA

Tarar wants new schemes for NHA

11 hours ago
 Gradual discharge of water from fully-packed Mangl ..

Gradual discharge of water from fully-packed Mangla dam begins

11 hours ago
 Islamabad Police crackdown on e-challan violators, ..

Islamabad Police crackdown on e-challan violators, warns of impounding vehicles

11 hours ago
 3 members of snatcher gang arrested, valuables wor ..

3 members of snatcher gang arrested, valuables worth Rs 5.5m recovered

11 hours ago
 Pakistan Foundational Learning Hub launched

Pakistan Foundational Learning Hub launched

11 hours ago
 Medvedev, Shelton determined to play US Open spoil ..

Medvedev, Shelton determined to play US Open spoilers

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business