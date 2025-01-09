Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 09 January 2025
Arslan Farid Published January 09, 2025 | 09:05 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 09 January 2025 is 283,350 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 242,930. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 09 January 2025 is 283,350 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 242,930.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 259,716 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 222,684.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 283,350
|Rs 259,716
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 242,930
|Rs 222,684
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 24,293
|Rs 22,268
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2025
Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new jobs: World Economic Forum
EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly: France
Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai Self-Driving Challenge
Poor visibility warning
Abu Dhabi City Municipality promotes Sustainable Green Building Concept
Sharjah's ACRES Real Estate Exhibition launches on January 22
Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 students injured in Shorkot
Dani Olmo cleared to play for Barcelona by Spanish sports council
JAAC to be shaped into an indigenous political party before coming AJK's LB elec ..
Nicaragua closes Save the Children in new clampdown on NGOs
In Brazil, an Amazon reforestation project seeks to redeem carbon markets
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 202515 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal chairs 25th board meeting of National School of Public Policy10 hours ago
-
Rwanda-Pakistan joint plan of action needs to deal with climate change: Rwandan envoy10 hours ago
-
Senate Standing Review Committee discusses matters relating to agriculture development10 hours ago
-
Commissioner for intensifying crackdown against encroachments10 hours ago
-
US tariff and inflation fears rattle global markets11 hours ago
-
HBFC offers loans on easy installments for house construction in FDA City10 hours ago
-
Business Facilitation Center to be made functional this month: Aleem Khan13 hours ago
-
Officers of mid career management course visited IPO13 hours ago
-
UAF to start admission in postgraduate programs from January 1013 hours ago
-
Ahsan directs development of marketing templates, packages for Gwadar Port's cost-effective trade ro ..15 hours ago
-
Global stocks diverge on renewed US inflation fears13 hours ago