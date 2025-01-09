Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 09 January 2025

Published January 09, 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 09 January 2025 is 283,350 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 242,930. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 09 January 2025 is 283,350 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 242,930.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 259,716 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 222,684.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 283,350 Rs 259,716
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 242,930 Rs 222,684
Per Gram Gold Rs 24,293 Rs 22,268

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

More Stories From Business