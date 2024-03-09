Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 09 March 2024
Arslan Farid Published March 09, 2024 | 08:56 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 09 March 2024 is 225,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 193,420. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 09 March 2024 is 225,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 193,420.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 206,785 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 177,300.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 225,600
|Rs 206,785
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 193,420
|Rs 177,300
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 19,342
|Rs 17,730
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens
NA allows use of its Hall for elections
Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan
Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office
Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, Black Sea
District police conducts self-defense training for university of Jhang students
More Stories From Business
-
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Collector Custom11 hours ago
-
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated11 hours ago
-
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Tariq11 hours ago
-
SBP announces bank holiday on 1st Ramazan11 hours ago
-
SBP organizes poster design competition to conclude Financial Literacy Week11 hours ago
-
SBP announces holiday on first Ramadan-ul-Mubarak11 hours ago
-
SECP celebrates Int’l Women Day; reaffirms commitment to promote gender diversity14 hours ago
-
CCP allows merger in health insurance, health Takaful sector14 hours ago
-
TransPeshawar celebrates World Women Day, awards women workers14 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 190 points15 hours ago
-
SCCI president inaugurates Bank Alfalah on Ring Road15 hours ago
-
Stock markets diverge before US jobs data15 hours ago