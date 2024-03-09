Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 09 March 2024

Arslan Farid Published March 09, 2024 | 08:56 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 09 March 2024 is 225,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 193,420. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 09 March 2024 is 225,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 193,420.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 206,785 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 177,300.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 225,600 Rs 206,785
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 193,420 Rs 177,300
Per Gram Gold Rs 19,342 Rs 17,730

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

11 hours ago
 Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's D ..

Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad

11 hours ago
 27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

11 hours ago
 Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

11 hours ago
 AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to ..

AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence

11 hours ago
 TNF establishes first boarding school to promote n ..

TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..

11 hours ago
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants M ..

Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens

11 hours ago
 NA allows use of its Hall for elections

NA allows use of its Hall for elections

11 hours ago
 Women strength instrumental in nurturing future le ..

Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan

11 hours ago
 Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif o ..

Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office

11 hours ago
 Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, ..

Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, Black Sea

11 hours ago
 District police conducts self-defense training for ..

District police conducts self-defense training for university of Jhang students

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business