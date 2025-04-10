Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 10 April 2025
Arslan Farid Published April 10, 2025 | 08:29 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 10 April 2025 is 328,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 281,550. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 10 April 2025 is 328,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 281,550.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 301,006 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 258,086.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 328,400
|Rs 301,006
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 281,550
|Rs 258,086
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 28,155
|Rs 25,809
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run target for Islamabad United
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Business
-
Peaceful nuclear technology can boost castor bean farming amid climate challenges: Experts50 minutes ago
-
PBIT chief supports idea of Garments Parks in Punjab4 hours ago
-
In surprise, US producer prices fall in March5 hours ago
-
Investment minister highlights initiatives to boost domestic, FDI5 hours ago
-
SECP cautions public against fraudulent activities related to Barwaqt App5 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Uzbekistan to deepen cooperation in tourism sector6 hours ago
-
Kitchen Items’ prices ease by 0.83pc6 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.10,000 to Rs338,800 per tola7 hours ago
-
Ahsan calls for tech adoption to elevate ‘Made in Pakistan’ on global trade map8 hours ago
-
Gujranwala Expo 2025 starts in Capital to boost local industry, exports8 hours ago
-
CB agrees to grant property tax waiver to Islamia College8 hours ago
-
NBP-Rates9 hours ago