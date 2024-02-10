Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 10 February 2024

Arslan Farid Published February 10, 2024 | 08:52 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 10 February 2024 is 221,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 189,990. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 10 February 2024 is 221,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 189,990.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 203,118 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 174,156.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 221,600 Rs 203,118
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 189,990 Rs 174,156
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,999 Rs 17,416

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal ..

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto

18 hours ago
 KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

18 hours ago
 Nawaz to address victory once final results obtain ..

Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam

18 hours ago
 Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with ..

Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..

19 hours ago

President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count

19 hours ago
 NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Kh ..

NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif

19 hours ago
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in ele ..

Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results

20 hours ago
 NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Kha ..

NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024

24 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

1 day ago
 U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in t ..

U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest

1 day ago
 Elections 2024: counting process underway as natio ..

Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results

1 day ago

More Stories From Business