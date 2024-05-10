Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 10 May 2024
Arslan Farid Published May 10, 2024 | 08:49 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 10 May 2024 is 237,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 203,710. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 10 May 2024 is 237,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 203,710.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 217,787 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 186,733.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 237,600
|Rs 217,787
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 203,710
|Rs 186,733
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 20,371
|Rs 18,673
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi
Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph
Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank
NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta
In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of new storms
Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till May 15
PIPS collaborates with CfP to enhance technological, educational infrastructure
China launches new satellite
Incidents of misbehavior with patrolling officers are unacceptable: IG NH&MP
Police arrests drug supplier, recover mainpuri
More Stories From Business
-
Tokyo stocks open higher after US gains1 hour ago
-
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank10 hours ago
-
Tajir Dost Scheme aims at broadening tax-base: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Au ..10 hours ago
-
ICCI organize ceremony to express solidarity with Armed Forces of Pakistan11 hours ago
-
Habib Arif posted as MD SIDB KP11 hours ago
-
Finance minister highlights economy-stabilizing efforts11 hours ago
-
Call for Tobacco Tax Increase to Safeguard Child Rights and Public Health12 hours ago
-
IPAK to raise Rs. 1.77b in book building process11 hours ago
-
Spanish bank BBVA goes hostile in Sabadell takeover bid11 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge over $ 14.45 billion11 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema chairs meeting with EDCF, Country Programme ..13 hours ago
-
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes14 hours ago