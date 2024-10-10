Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 10 October 2024
Arslan Farid Published October 10, 2024 | 08:52 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 10 October 2024 is 272,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 233,890. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 10 October 2024 is 272,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 233,890.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 250,052 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 214,398.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 272,800
|Rs 250,052
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 233,890
|Rs 214,398
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 23,389
|Rs 21,440
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
More Stories From Business
-
Saudi Investment Minister, business delegation arrive in Islamabad on 3-day visit9 hours ago
-
Govt strengthens anti-smuggling efforts with vehicle confiscation10 hours ago
-
Ahsan for promoting blue economy to ensure future stability12 hours ago
-
KCCI to remain open full day on every Friday13 hours ago
-
Punjab govt providing "Honihar" scholarship to 30,000 students: Minister13 hours ago
-
Saudi investment to boost economy: LCCI15 hours ago
-
FPCCI honors Ilyas Bilour with Lifetime Achievement Award15 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal pledges to revive cotton industry15 hours ago
-
NA body discusses Seed Amendment Bill 202415 hours ago
-
Indonesian President, Jokowi inaugurates ‘39th Trade Expo Indonesia’ at ICE BSD16 hours ago
-
University of Technology organizes SCIE-Tech Expo 202417 hours ago
-
FPCCI recognizes Iftikhar Ali Malik's 50-year legacy with award of excellence17 hours ago