Arslan Farid Published October 10, 2024 | 08:52 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 10 October 2024 is 272,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 233,890. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 10 October 2024 is 272,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 233,890.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 250,052 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 214,398.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 272,800 Rs 250,052
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 233,890 Rs 214,398
Per Gram Gold Rs 23,389 Rs 21,440

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

More Stories From Business