Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 10 September 2024
Arslan Farid Published September 10, 2024 | 08:46 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 10 September 2024 is 264,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 227,030. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 10 September 2024 is 264,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 227,030.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 242,718 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 208,109.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 264,800
|Rs 242,718
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 227,030
|Rs 208,109
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 22,703
|Rs 20,811
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..
Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate
Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat
SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholarships
Students ring 'Bell of Hope' at Sindh Governor house for resolving their issues
Fiscal discipline essential for economic growth; Finance Minister Muhammad Aura ..
Neelum Valley Highway to boost local economy: AJK PM
ISSI hosts seminar on “Artificial Intelligence and National Security”
Efforts afoot to resolve all municipal issues before the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal: ..
DC Sukkur urges parents to get their children vaccinated
One killed, two injured in Abbottabad road mishap
Funeral prayer of Ather Viqar Azeem on Tuesday evening
More Stories From Business
-
Japan's economy in 2nd quarter grows slower than estimated9 hours ago
-
Fiscal discipline essential for economic growth; Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb10 hours ago
-
FBR, LUMS sign MoU on machine learning & data analytics10 hours ago
-
President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari visits mausoleum of lanc ..10 hours ago
-
Inflow of workers’ remittance increases 40.5% during August11 hours ago
-
SCICI organizes seminar "How to Get Business Leads"12 hours ago
-
Battery maker Northvolt to cut jobs, slash operations12 hours ago
-
Aramco has not commissioned any site in Pakistan12 hours ago
-
CCP approves acquisition of shares in Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company12 hours ago
-
FWCCI demands reduction in interest rate12 hours ago
-
PDWP KP approves projects worth Rs.3.5bn14 hours ago
-
UAF approves budget of Rs 16,070.330m for FY 2024-2514 hours ago