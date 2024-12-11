Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 11 December 2024

Arslan Farid Published December 11, 2024 | 08:45 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 11 December 2024 is 283,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 242,970. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 11 December 2024 is 283,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 242,970.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 259,760 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 222,721.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 283,400 Rs 259,760
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 242,970 Rs 222,721
Per Gram Gold Rs 24,297 Rs 22,272

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive ..

UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..

9 hours ago
 EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest cra ..

EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown

10 hours ago
 Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading ..

Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home

10 hours ago
 SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, ..

SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, duty officers, head muharars

10 hours ago
 All evidence available against PTI for creating un ..

All evidence available against PTI for creating unrest on May 9: Minister for De ..

10 hours ago
 Macron aims to pick new French PM 'within 48 hours ..

Macron aims to pick new French PM 'within 48 hours'

10 hours ago
Workshop held to enhance police officers' skills, ..

Workshop held to enhance police officers' skills, improve communication

10 hours ago
 170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon ..

170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon as evacuation efforts intensi ..

10 hours ago
 District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue cas ..

District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue case reports in Islamabad

10 hours ago
 Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen c ..

Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen cross Syria-Lebanon border

10 hours ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senato ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs me ..

10 hours ago
 Two killed, one injured in road accident

Two killed, one injured in road accident

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business