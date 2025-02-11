Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 11 February 2025

Arslan Farid Published February 11, 2025 | 08:33 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 11 February 2025 is 299,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 256,860. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 11 February 2025 is 299,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 256,860.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 274,609 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 235,453.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 299,600 Rs 274,609
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 256,860 Rs 235,453
Per Gram Gold Rs 25,686 Rs 23,545

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2025

48 minutes ago
 UN suspends its humanitarian work in Yemen's Saada ..

UN suspends its humanitarian work in Yemen's Saada after more staff abductions

7 hours ago
 Some international airlines resume flights to Aden ..

Some international airlines resume flights to Aden: Minister

7 hours ago
 Egypt affirms Palestinians' right to return, self- ..

Egypt affirms Palestinians' right to return, self-determination, establishment o ..

7 hours ago
 34th Sharjah Theatre Days launches February 19

34th Sharjah Theatre Days launches February 19

7 hours ago
 Europe’s AI push: €150 bn pledge to supercharg ..

Europe’s AI push: €150 bn pledge to supercharge AI startups

7 hours ago
Arabian Leopard recovery possible with effective p ..

Arabian Leopard recovery possible with effective protection: Report

8 hours ago
 UNCTAD: Africa’s vulnerability to global shocks ..

UNCTAD: Africa’s vulnerability to global shocks highlights need for stronger r ..

8 hours ago
 DEWA announces record annual revenue of AED30.98 b ..

DEWA announces record annual revenue of AED30.98 bn for 2024

8 hours ago
 4th ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium: ..

4th ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium: Five international commitments ..

8 hours ago
 IHC posts robust preliminary full-year 2024 perfor ..

IHC posts robust preliminary full-year 2024 performance with 54.4% revenue growt ..

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends 4th Arab Meeting for Y ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends 4th Arab Meeting for Young Leaders

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business