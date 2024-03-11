Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 11 March 2024
Arslan Farid Published March 11, 2024 | 08:57 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 11 March 2024 is 226,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 193,760. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 11 March 2024 is 226,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 193,760.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 207,149 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 177,612.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 226,000
|Rs 207,149
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 193,760
|Rs 177,612
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 19,376
|Rs 17,761
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
More Stories From Business
-
Tiwana addresses IRS Officers of 50th STP12 hours ago
-
PSGMEA to set up first tennis ball manufacturing plant in Sialkot17 hours ago
-
PHHSA, PBF felicitate Asif Ali Zardari17 hours ago
-
Kyrgyz Honorary Consul's office opens in Lahore18 hours ago
-
Malik greets Zardari on re-election as President18 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 202424 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 20241 day ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs1,600 per tola to Rs230,2002 days ago
-
Plastic material export increases 53.79% to $215 million in 7 months2 days ago
-
China's PPI down 2.7 pct in February2 days ago
-
Türkiye's 1st neuroscience research center opens in Ankara2 days ago
-
China's CPI up 0.7 pct in February2 days ago