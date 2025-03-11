Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 11 March 2025
Arslan Farid Published March 11, 2025 | 08:52 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 11 March 2025 is 309,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 265,270. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 11 March 2025 is 309,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 265,270.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 283,600 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 243,162.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 309,400
|Rs 283,600
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 265,270
|Rs 243,162
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 26,527
|Rs 24,316
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025
AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi Al Nasr advance to quarter-f ..
Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike in Central Gaza
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted by sons of late Dalmook bin Jum ..
UAE President receives Somali President
Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of Élysée Palace in Paris
Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed Forces in Paris
ICRC warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza
Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister
Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show
Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on March 13
Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Culture; witnesses signing of MoU be ..
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 202529 minutes ago
-
Stock markets slump on US, China economic fears10 hours ago
-
Govt decides to import raw sugar to stabilize sugar prices10 hours ago
-
Belarus’ foreign trade over $7bn in January 202511 hours ago
-
Nepal's external economic indicators keep strong11 hours ago
-
Traders suffer losses due to plant protection restrictions at Gabd-Rimdan Border; PBF11 hours ago
-
Workers’ remittances increase to $24 billion in 8 months of FY2511 hours ago
-
Haroon Akhtar Khan assumes office as SAPM for Industries, Production11 hours ago
-
KPRA reviews revenue collection progress13 hours ago
-
SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 12 percent15 hours ago
-
International students can enhance educational environment through socioeconomic contribution: UAF V ..14 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar14 hours ago