Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 12 August 2025

Arslan Farid Published August 12, 2025 | 09:01 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 12 August 2025 is 360,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 309,330. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 12 August 2025 is 360,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 309,330.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 330,704 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 283,550.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 360,800 Rs 330,704
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 309,330 Rs 283,550
Per Gram Gold Rs 30,933 Rs 28,355

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2025

19 minutes ago
 IHF Men’s Club World Championship: Sharjah drawn ..

IHF Men’s Club World Championship: Sharjah drawn to Group A against Germany's ..

7 hours ago
 Trump says gold imports won't face duties

Trump says gold imports won't face duties

8 hours ago
 UN chief condemns Israeli killing of six journalis ..

UN chief condemns Israeli killing of six journalists in Gaza

8 hours ago
 Jellyfish swarm shuts down French nuclear plant

Jellyfish swarm shuts down French nuclear plant

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences by phone to ..

Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences by phone to FM of Ghana over victims of mi ..

8 hours ago
UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys condolences over victims of explo ..

9 hours ago
 WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor glob ..

WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancem ..

9 hours ago
 NBF hosts book launch ceremony for Dr Abdul Wajid ..

NBF hosts book launch ceremony for Dr Abdul Wajid Tabassum

9 hours ago
 Martyred Kashmiri freedom movement leader Abdul Az ..

Martyred Kashmiri freedom movement leader Abdul Aziz remembered at both sides of ..

9 hours ago
 US designates Majeed Brigade as "terrorist" organi ..

US designates Majeed Brigade as "terrorist" organization

9 hours ago
 Asif urges PTI to hold dialogue for improving syst ..

Asif urges PTI to hold dialogue for improving system, national interest

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business