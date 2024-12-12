Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 12 December 2024

Arslan Farid Published December 12, 2024 | 09:04 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 12 December 2024 is 284,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 244,090. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 12 December 2024 is 284,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 244,090.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 260,957 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 223,748.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 284,700 Rs 260,957
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 244,090 Rs 223,748
Per Gram Gold Rs 24,409 Rs 22,375

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

10 hours ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

10 hours ago
 Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

10 hours ago
 Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriat ..

Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners

10 hours ago
 Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hos ..

Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand

10 hours ago
 COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women E ..

COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

10 hours ago
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore ches ..

'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown

10 hours ago
 EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' o ..

EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet

10 hours ago
 IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth ..

IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource

10 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..

10 hours ago
 Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) ..

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) hosts academia linkages confer ..

10 hours ago
 Chief Minister's team impressed by Mufti Mahmood s ..

Chief Minister's team impressed by Mufti Mahmood school & college

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business