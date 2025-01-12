Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2025

Open Menu

Arslan Farid Published January 12, 2025 | 09:02 AM

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 12 January 2025 is 286,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 245,370. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 12 January 2025 is 286,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 245,370.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 262,325 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 224,921.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 286,200 Rs 262,325
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 245,370 Rs 224,921
Per Gram Gold Rs 24,537 Rs 22,492

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

More Stories From Business