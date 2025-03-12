Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 12 March 2025

Arslan Farid Published March 12, 2025 | 09:02 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 12 March 2025 is 308,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 264,580. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 12 March 2025 is 308,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 264,580.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 282,863 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 242,530.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 308,600 Rs 282,863
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 264,580 Rs 242,530
Per Gram Gold Rs 26,458 Rs 24,253

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025

19 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, R ..

UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Gov ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Bar ..

8 hours ago
 EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territ ..

EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity

8 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Ift ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet

9 hours ago
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Gr ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group

9 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan greetings from Ajman Cr ..

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan greetings from Ajman Crown Prince

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Ramadan well-wishers

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Economy, Fi ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Economy, Finance and Industry explore joi ..

10 hours ago
 Man kills son, injures wife over domestic dispute

Man kills son, injures wife over domestic dispute

10 hours ago
 Rescue1122 transfers 300 officials, assigns them n ..

Rescue1122 transfers 300 officials, assigns them new duties

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business