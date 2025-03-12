Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 12 March 2025
Arslan Farid Published March 12, 2025 | 09:02 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 12 March 2025 is 308,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 264,580. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 12 March 2025 is 308,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 264,580.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 282,863 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 242,530.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 308,600
|Rs 282,863
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 264,580
|Rs 242,530
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 26,458
|Rs 24,253
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Bar ..
EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan greetings from Ajman Crown Prince
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Ramadan well-wishers
Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Economy, Finance and Industry explore joi ..
Man kills son, injures wife over domestic dispute
Rescue1122 transfers 300 officials, assigns them new duties
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 202519 minutes ago
-
Commerce minister explores investment, trade opportunities at Oman’s industrial hub in Sohar12 hours ago
-
Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan13 hours ago
-
Rupee strengthens against US dollar interbank market13 hours ago
-
Ambassador-designate to Netherlands Visits ICCI: Pledges focus on Strengthening trade ties14 hours ago
-
Pakistan, China agree to hold 14th JCC meeting of CPEC in July: Ahsan Iqbal15 hours ago
-
CCP issues show cause notices to steel manufacturers16 hours ago
-
SECP sees surge with 3,046 new Company registrations in February 202517 hours ago
-
Finance Minister, UN Resident Coordinator discuss economy, development12 hours ago
-
FinMin sees all-time-high $36 bln remittances by FY end12 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 11 paisa against dollar12 hours ago
-
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs306,000 per tola for 2nd consecutive day18 hours ago