Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 12 May 2024
Arslan Farid Published May 12, 2024 | 08:36 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 12 May 2024 is 239,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 205,510. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 12 May 2024 is 239,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 205,510.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 219,711 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 188,383.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 239,700
|Rs 219,711
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 205,510
|Rs 188,383
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 20,551
|Rs 18,838
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates dip by Rs 300 per tola to Rs 243,50013 hours ago
-
PSGMEA delegation visits PCSUMEA16 hours ago
-
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers17 hours ago
-
Operationalization of Azhakhel Dry port stressed to increase country's imports, exports18 hours ago
-
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangzeb21 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 202424 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 20241 day ago
-
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health1 day ago
-
Mongolian envoy for boosting bilateral economic ties1 day ago
-
SBP provides practicable foundation for elimination of Riba: chief manager2 days ago
-
Rupee gains 08 paisa against US dollar2 days ago
-
Pakistan, Korea sign Aide-Mémoire for Enhanced Development Cooperation 2024-20262 days ago