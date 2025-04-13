Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 13 April 2025
Arslan Farid Published April 13, 2025 | 08:26 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 13 April 2025 is 333,550 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 285,970. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 13 April 2025 is 333,550 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 285,970.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 305,730 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 262,137.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 333,550
|Rs 305,730
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 285,970
|Rs 262,137
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 28,597
|Rs 26,214
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship
UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team
UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship
Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait
More Stories From Business
-
Three-day Gujranwala Expo-2025 concludes with impressive display of export quality domestic products2 hours ago
-
PSDE’s three-day seminar “URAAN Pakistan: Growth Through Digital Transformation” to starts fro ..4 hours ago
-
PIDE voices concerns, urges diplomatic efforts on US tariffs to maintain trade ties5 hours ago
-
Training on certified virtual assistant held6 hours ago
-
Malik lauds US for suspending new tariffs7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 202512 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 202513 hours ago
-
'Govt focuses on sustainable urban development'24 hours ago
-
Uzbek Ambassador sees huge between Uzbekistan -Pak in tourism sector1 day ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs1800 per tola in Pakistan1 day ago
-
Major cut expected in petrol prices during upcoming changes in Pakistan1 day ago
-
SCCI president attends pre-budget meeting at LCCI1 day ago