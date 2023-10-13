Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 13 October 2023

Arslan Farid Published October 13, 2023 | 08:27 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2023

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 13 October 2023 is 201,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 172,330. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 13 October 2023 is 201,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 172,330.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 184,238 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 157,968.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 201,000 Rs 184,238
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 172,330 Rs 157,968
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,233 Rs 15,797

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

More Stories From Business